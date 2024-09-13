Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released a new set of guidelines for all the roadside food outlets in Temple City.

“All the food outlets under BMC are requested to follow the new guidelines to ensure safety, cleanliness, and health concerns of the consumers,” the BMC said.

Here are the 11 essential points that street food vendors in Bhubaneswar need to remember:

Mandatory Food Licenses: All street food vendors must obtain food licenses to operate legally.

Hygiene Practices: Vendors are required to wear headscarves, masks, and gloves while serving food.

Clean Attire: Vendors should wear clean clothes with an apron on top.

Use of Steel Utensils: Disposable cutlery is prohibited. Vendors must serve food using steel plates, spoons, cups, and other reusable utensils.

Food Safety: All food items must be kept covered, and oil paper should be used over plates before serving food.

Water Quality: Vendors must provide proper drinking water and use safe water for food preparation. The water used for cleaning utensils must be changed regularly.

Waste Management: Each food outlet must have two dustbins – one for dry waste and another for wet waste. Proper disposal of waste in BMC’s garbage trucks is mandatory.

Cleanliness: Vendors are required to maintain cleanliness both inside and around their shops, ensuring a hygienic environment for customers.

Prohibition of Stale Food: Serving stale food is strictly prohibited to ensure consumer health.

Tea Service: Tea vendors must serve tea in reusable or clay cups, not in disposable cups.

Designated Areas: Vendors should operate in designated areas to prevent congestion and ensure adequate parking space123.

The BMC has emphasized that any deviation from these guidelines will result in strict penalties, including fines and possible closure of the food outlet. The guidelines also encourage vendors to operate in designated areas to prevent congestion and ensure adequate parking space.

The new guidelines have received mixed reactions from the community. While many consumers appreciate the focus on hygiene and safety, some vendors express concerns about the feasibility of implementing these changes, especially the financial burden of switching to reusable utensils.