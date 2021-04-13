BMC Issues Guidelines For Observing Ramzan In Bhubaneswar; Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: In view of observation of Ramzan month in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.

Following are the additional stipulations on celebrations of Ramzaan month for strict adherence by all:

Any kind of congregations/gatherings for celebration of the above festival in Public is not allowed within BMC area.

However usual religious rituals / Nammaz at Mosque are allowed with a maximum of 100 participants or 50% capacity of the premises, whichever is less.

All the participants including the Mosque officials shall have to wear mask properly & ensure 2mtrs social distancing at all the times. It will be the responsibility of Masque Management Committee to ensure it.

The Mosque authorities to make provision of Hand washing/Hand Sanitization at the entrance of the Mosque for use of all. Hand washing facility must be with running water & as per COVID protocol.

There shall be provision of thermal screening of the participants at the entry of the Mosque and Person having SARI/ILI Like symptoms shall not be allowed inside.

Further person over 65 years of age and children below 10 years age are advised not to attend such congregation in view of public safety.

The restrictions imposed by the Civic Body is to be followed throughout the holy month of Ramzan.