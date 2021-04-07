BMC issues guidelines for all higher educational institutes
Bhubaneswar: In view of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the BMC has issued certain guidelines for all higher educational institutes including +2 colleges/degree colleges for strict adherence.
Following the guidelines:-
- The students who have appeared their examinations and no examination are due shall be asked to vacate the hostel premise immediately by the institute authority under intimation to their parents.
- The students who are due for examination shall be asked to vacate the hostel premises as soon as all their examination schedule are over with proper intimation to their parents.
- The students who are likely to stay for their examination may be kept in the hostel premises preferably in single rooms with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour like proper use of Mask at all times. Social Distancing and hand hygiene particularly in mess corridors and common rooms.
- The institute authorities will be fully responsible to ensure COVID protocols and well being of their students.