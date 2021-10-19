BMC Issues Guidelines Ahead Of Festive Season

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the congregation of a large number of people near water bodies under its jurisdiction for the celebration of various festivals like Laxmi puja, Kali puja, and Kartika Purnima.

The civic body today issued guidelines and urged citizens to abide by the rules in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year also the city municipal corporation had prohibited congregation at water bodies in Bhubaneswar due to the pandemic.

“Congregation of a large number of citizens during ‘Kartik Purnima’ festival at the Bindusagar lake, river ghats and other water bodies of BMC area including the visit of temples related to this function on Kartik Purnima day is prohibited in BMC jurisdiction for this year also,” said the civic body authorities.

Here are the guidelines:

1. Congregation for celebration during Puja including associated religious and cultural congregation shall not be allowed in public within BMC Jurisdiction. The Puja Committees / Organizers can conduct Puja in Mandaps / Pandals by adopting all COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing facial masks, proper sanitization, etc for which they have to obtain permission from the Officer duly authorized by the Commissioner of Police. Bhubaneswar.

2. The Puja shall be conducted in indoor-like conditions only for observance of rituals without any public participation, pomp, and grandeur.

3. The Mandaps / Pandals shall have to be covered on three sides and one side to be opened only for the purpose of use by the priest for rituals. This fourth side should also be covered properly so as not to allow any public view/darshan of the idols by devotees.

4. The idol size in case of the requirement shall be less than 4 ft.

5. Public address system shall not be used during Puja or any other time during these Puja days.

6. At any point of time, there shall be no more than 7 persons allowed including the organizers/priests/Kartas/support staff, etc in the pandal/mandap. And all those present shall have to follow strict COVID-19 protocols like social distancing/wearing masks appropriately/ sanitization arrangement etc. The organizers shall ensure that only those who have been fully vaccinated are allowed for the observance of Puja.

7. There shall be no immersion procession by the organizers. The idols,if required, will be immersed in artificial ponds to be created by BMC for this purpose.

8. During the immersion, a maximum of 10 persons should be involved considering the fact that the size and weight of the idol have been limited this time. The Puja Committee should ensure that all those involved during immersion should be fully vaccinated and adhere to COVID appropriate behavior at the time of conducting rituals for immersion

9. During the puja period, there shall not be conducted religious procession of any kind or musical or entertainment program by either any public/group/club/puja committee, etc.

10. Congregation of “Kartika Brata Habishyalis” in temples during the month of Kartika is also prohibited in view of the current pandemic scenario.