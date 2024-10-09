Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a series of eco-friendly guidelines to ensure a plastic-free Durga Puja celebration in the city. This initiative aims to promote sustainable practices and reduce environmental pollution during the festivities.

The BMC has mandated the use of biodegradable materials and natural colours for idols. Puja committees are instructed to avoid plastic and instead use eco-friendly alternatives such as paper plates, cups, banana leaves, and clay cups for serving prasad. Additionally, the guidelines emphasize the importance of using designated water bodies for idol immersion to prevent water pollution.

To maintain hygiene and cleanliness, the BMC has directed the placement of adequate dustbins at puja pandals. Special arrangements for security and parking have also been advised to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary stated, “Our goal is to celebrate Durga Puja in an environmentally responsible manner. We urge all puja committees and devotees to adhere to these guidelines and contribute to a cleaner, greener Bhubaneswar”.

