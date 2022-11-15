BMC Informs Advt Agencies For Removal Of Hoardings

Bhubaneswar: The city authority has expressed its seriousness to follow the norm laid by the govt. to ensure necessary steps for city beautification and traffic-related issues. Following the instruction of Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange a meeting was convened today with the chairmanship of Addl. Commissioner Binaya Ku. Dash. The meeting participated by more than 30 Advt. Agencies discussed the urgent need of removing hoardings from different squares of the city.

Given the importance of beautification of the city for the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2023, the meeting need of the hour and the registered agencies are to cooperate for such development of the city. State govt. is coordinating line departments to make the event a success where it is the responsibility of city authority to ensure its assigned activities; told ADC Sri Dash.

As per requirements, the agencies having hoardings in a 50-metre radius of different squares and rooftops will have to remove them within 7 to 10 days to facilitate the progress of activities. On the other hand, BMC’s dedicated staff will pay visits to different parts of the city to update the progress.

Recently BMC’s news and advertisement in mass media could have aroused sensitisation among the advertisement agencies to register themselves with BMC. 32 such agencies have been enlisted this year that can do their business within the city limits. Detailed information about the agencies will be available soon to meet the requirements of citizens.

The meeting was attended by senior officers like ZDC South West Zone Ravinarayan Jethi, ZDC South East Priyabrata Padhi and DC revenue Sapan Ku. Nanda gave the vote of thanks.