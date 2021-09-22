BMC Identifies 75 New Water-Logging & Artificial Flooding Spots

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 75 spots in the city, which are vulnerable to water-logging & artificial flooding, informed Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh on Wednesday.

Following the report, the water pumps have been engaged at as many as 35 spots, the official added.

According to the official, 27 vulnerable points were identified earlier. Now 75 such spots have been identified which are vulnerable to waterlogging.