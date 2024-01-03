BMC, ICICI Bank Join Hands for Child Welfare; Water Purifiers Provided to 273 Anganwadi Centres

Bhubaneswar: In a significant initiative towards child welfare, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided water purifiers to 273 Anganwadi Centres within BMC’s jurisdiction. The remaining centres are also slated to receive this essential amenity in the near future, as confirmed by BMC officials. The procurement of these water purifiers was made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of ICICI Bank.

The official handover took place today in a special program held at the BMC headquarters. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries including BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayana Mahasupakara, Mihir Kumar Rout, Ajit Behera, Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, Additional Commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash, Subhendu Kumar Sahu, Deputy Commissioner Priyabrata Padhi, corporators, senior BMC officials, AGMO of ICICI Bank, Amiya Kumar Nayak, Chief Manager Shanti Bardhan Das, Panchanan Das, all CDPOS, and Anganwadi Workers.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das emphasised, “Children are the future of our country. It is our duty to keep them safe, which is why the Hon’ble CM has introduced numerous schemes. Providing access to clean drinking water for children is crucial. Each child will now have access to safe drinking water, thanks to the generous contribution of water purifiers by ICICI Bank.” She expressed gratitude to ICICI Bank for promptly fulfilling the request and highlighted that the bank has committed to maintaining the water purifiers for the next 5 years.

Moreover, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das shared plans aligned with the directives of Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik, stating, “With the CM’s mandate, pucca houses will be constructed in every ward for Anganwadi centres. Tender processes will commence shortly to kickstart this commendable initiative.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange stressed the importance of community participation, stating, “CSR funds signify a collective responsibility, regardless of the urban or rural context. It’s not about which organization contributes what; it’s about community participation, and everyone should raise their hand in support.