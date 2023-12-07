BMC Hosts US Consulate’s Delegation to Discuss Governance Excellence, Sustainable Urban Development

Bhubaneswar: Today, the USG team from the US Consulate Hyderabad, led by Consul General Ms. Jennifer Larson, engaged in a productive meeting with Mayor Smt. Sulochana Das and Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The discussions centred around BMC’s commendable governance practices, sustainability efforts, smart city initiatives, intensive community participation, and existing partnerships with cities in the United States.

The USG team members present at the meeting were Jennifer Larson, Consul General, Frank Talluto, Political & Economic Officer, Raghavan Srinivasan, Principal Commercial Officer, Siba Prasad Tripathy, Economic Advisor and Amrita Goswami, Advisor USAID.

During the meeting, the BMC Mayor expressed gratitude by presenting a token of appreciation to Consul General Jennifer Larson. In response, Ms Larson conveyed her appreciation, stating, “Wonderful to meet with Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and discuss the city’s visionary approaches to technology and environmental sustainability. Bhubaneswar showcases such a great balance between ancient heritage and modern infrastructure.”

This interaction reflects the shared commitment to fostering international cooperation and the exchange of ideas between Bhubaneswar and the United States.