BMC Holds High-Level Meeting On Bhuasuni Dumping Yard & Bio-Mining Project Issues; Impasse Ends

Bhubaneswar: The deadlock over the dumping of garbage at the Bhuasuni Dumping Yard near Daruthenga Panchayat in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar came to an end today after a high-level meeting was held today.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi. City Mayor Sulochana Das, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange, Jatni MLA Sura Routray, and Daruthenga Sarpanch Tapan Chakraborty among others were present at the meeting.

Discussions were held in detail on the Bhuasuni Dumping Yard and Bio-mining project issues. Here are some key decisions taken in the meeting:-

BMC shall ensure the construction and operation of the required number of Wealth Centres in a time-bound manner. BMC shall adhere to the 9-month action plan and shall completely stop further transportation and dumping of waste to Bhuasuni after May 2023. BMC shall resume the dumping of waste from 31.08.2022. Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department shall review the progress of the establishment of wealth centres and reduction in transportation of waste at Bhuasuni every month. Based on the progress of the establishment of wealth centres to cater for the waste generation and reduction of trips and dumping at Bhuasuni, BMC Commissioner and Sarpanch, Daruthenga shall mutually decide on the commencement of the Bio-mining project at the earliest.

The meeting was successful with the coordination of all which will help in the execution of the bio-mining project successfully & stop the dumping of waste at Bhuasuni in a phased wise manner, the BMC said in a series of tweets.