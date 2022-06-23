BMC Holds “Dry Day” To Raise Awareness Regarding Dengue

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising dengue cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a special drive “Dry Day” in the capital city to curtail the outbreak of Dengue and raise awareness among the people.

As per the decision, every Thursday and Sunday of the week will be observed as “Dry Day” and citizens are requested to keep a close watch on the places in their locality where water accumulates.

On these days, the citizens are requested to turn over or empty any container like discarded tires, pans, pots, broken appliances, etc where water gets accumulated and provide a congenial atmosphere for the growth of Aedes mosquitoes (dengue mosquitoes).

The BMC has appealed to the citizens to break the mosquito breeding cycle by preventing the accumulation of water in their area.

It is pertinent to mention that, the dengue mosquito does not lay eggs in ditches, drainages, canals, wetlands, rivers, or lakes, and pouring chlorine into these habitats is useless as it is harmful to aquatic life.