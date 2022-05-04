BMC gets standing committee members

Bhubaneswar: As per Orissa Municipal Corporation Act-2003 read with Rule-21 (3) of Orissa Municipal Corporation- (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Rules-2003 that a meeting of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) held today in the Conference Hall of BMC-“EKAMRA” on Wednesday (4th May).

Chaired by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, the meeting was held to elect different standing committee members of the Corporation. Following the rules nominations were deposited by different members of the corporation for ten numbers of standing committee. All nominations were scrutinised and no nomination form was found incorrect.

Today’s election was peacefully conducted. No disagreement was found during the process of election. The election has involved all corporators. All members of the corporation have been elected to different standing committees. The corporation will involve every member in future activities to achieve developmental objectives; told Mayor Smt. Das. After seven days the corporation will be held again to elect chairperson of each committee; she added.

BMC Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Municipal Commissioner Sanjaya Kumar Singh, Addl. Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi , Addl. Commissioner Binaya Kumar Das were present on the dias. Dy. Commissioner Kamalakanta Behera coordinated the election process today.

Name of standing committees:-