BMC Gears Up For Smooth Conduct Of Durga Puja 2022; Cultural Programs Allowed Till 12 PM

Bhubaneswar: As the State Capital is gearing up to celebrate Durga Puja 2022 in a grand manner, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up its efforts for the smooth conduct of the festive season.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Durga Puja was celebrated in a low-key manner for the last two years. But as the Covid infection has subsided, the civic body is emphasizing that this year the devotees can visit the Puja Mandaps to have darshan of the Goddess Durga.

A preparatory meeting was held today under the chairmanship of BMC Mayor Sulochana Das in presence of the BMC Commissioner, Team BMC & line depts. for the smooth conduct of Durga Puja 2022 in Bhubaneswar.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrut Kulange directed the departmental officers to repair the roads before Durga Puja, fix the defunct drains & sewers and ensure the functioning of street lights. There will be 178 Durga Puja mandaps in Bhubaneswar this year. Due to no covid restrictions, all the mandaps have been allowed to observe the puja in a grand manner and accordingly, all puja committees have started preparations.

This year, the civic body has permitted the puja committees to organise cultural programs, fairs, and orchestras near the Puja mandap till 12 pm. The BMC has also given permission for idol immersion processions. Along with this, Commissionerate Police will also give permission for “Ravan Podi” in the last leg of Dussehra celebrations.

This apart, the BMC has formed a team of 7 food inspectors to check the hygiene of food sold at food stalls at the fairs. This team will visit different areas and check the quality of the food.

Along with Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja will also be performed in a grand manner this year. For this, the BMC has also given permission for this.