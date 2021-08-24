BMC, FSSAI Conduct Raid At Bakery Unit In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have raided a bakery unit situated near Shriya Talkies in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the officials conducted a surprise raid following allegations that its bakery products have no mention of the manufacturing date.

On searching, the officials found all the allegations to be true. Following this, a show-cause notice has been issued to the bakery owner. A fine of Rs 3,000 has also been slapped against them.