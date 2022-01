BMC Forms New Micro Containment Zones, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 new containment zones have been formed in various areas of Bhubaneswar, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

The zones have been formed all over Bhubaneswar, such as:

Micro-Containment Zone On January 14 In South-East Zone-

1. Unit-9 1Qtr No-one E-45/3,7978036081 ward No -29

2.Unit-9 2RA-15, 9437229918 Ward No-29

3.Flat No-201.Toshali Apartment, Satya Nagar, 9438166634 Ward-34

4.LB-100, Laxmi Sahara.8249734228 Ward-43

5.Plot No -405 Laxmi Sagar.9439205580 ward No-43

6.Plot No-814/4011,Sriram Nagar 9437125174 Ward No-59

South-West Zone-

Union Bank Of India, Regional Office, 1st Floor, 3/1 A Civic Center IRC Village Nayapalli.

North Zone-

1. FN-8, Rosan Appt., Naharkanta, Bhubaneswar, BMC Ward No-04.

2. Flat No-5, Core-B, Block-3, Old LIC Colony, Maitree Vihar, Bhubaneswar, BMC Ward No-16.

3. Plot No-56, Sampark Vihar, Patia, Bhubaneswar, BMC Ward No-01.

4. 402, Regal Dove Appt., Patia, Bhubaneswar, BMC Ward No-03.

It is noteworthy that, BMC has increased the number of enforcement squads.

The BMC squads are conducting raids at various parks, religious institutions, temples and other crowded places, added the BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner.