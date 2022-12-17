BMC Engages Drone To Deal With Mosquito Menace

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has procured a drone to use it in chemical spray to tackle mosquito menace in the Capital city.

The drone has arrived in the city and started operation on Saturday, said an official.

The machine is used to spray chemicals in inaccessible locations, lanes and narrow roads in the city.

The operation started from ward no-14 and it will move around the city to end the menace. The exercise was launched in presence of BMC health officials and ZDC (Zonal Deputy Commissioner), BMC tweeted.

In view of shortage of manpower and infrastructure, the civic body has adopted the technology to deal with rising mosquito menace.

The BMC said the drone will be deployed in inaccessible areas including abandoned plots, pools and drainage and narrow lanes.

The drone will be deployed in the areas inaccessible to fogging vehicles and chemical spraying machines.

The BMC team will identify mosquito breeding spots in water bodies, plots, bushy areas and narrow lanes and spray the chemicals using drones, officials informed.