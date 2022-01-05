BMC Declares 5 Containment Zones Amid Rising COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared five areas as containment zone after COVID-19 cases were reported from these areas.

The containment zone includes Plot No. 1499/A, near Sai Temple, Acharya Vihar; Plot No. 120-B, Satyanagar; Plot No. 60, Bapuji Nagar, Plot No. 1147, Bishnu Nagar, Tankapani Road and Plot No. L3/65, near water tank, Acharya Vihar.

While no public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone, the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out, said the BMC in a notification.

It further stated that it will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zone.