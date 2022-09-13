BMC Coordination Meet Lays Focus On Development Of Capital City

Bhubaneswar: A coordination meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the BMC Commissioner with all line departments for the development of the city.

Addressing the departmental representatives regarding their responsibilities BMC Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange said that, public is priority, when Puja preparatory has already been started and we are closer to Men’s World Cup Hockey and under 17 FIFA football, so the city scape need to be appreciable for visitors. In order to shape the city there are multiple players to furnish their activities, he requested.

The agenda lines prepared by BMC were discussed about different developmental works of NHAI, drainage division, Prachi division, IDCO, TPCODL, BMC Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Discussion was on sewerage work not completed in different parts of the city as well as WATCO activities. TPCODL was requested to remove illegal advertisements and on requirements contact BMC for necessary steps.

Related departments have been told to prepare their progress on an urgent basis and a review of the same will be taken in virtual mode. To expedite the activities progress will be intimated to Govt. for necessary steps.

BMC Officer like Addl. Commissioner III Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash, city Er. Arun Ku. Nayak and representatives from different departments took part in the meeting.