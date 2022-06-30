BMC Commissioner Urges People To Wear Masks

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has urged the people to wear masks even though the government would not make it compulsory everywhere yet.

Reportedly, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, Kulange also advised that symptomatic persons should visit the nearest health center for the Covid-19 test.

It is pertinent to mention that Odisha on Thursday reported as many as 155 fresh infections of Covid in different districts of the state in the last 24 hours.