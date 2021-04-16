BMC Commissioner Urges Bhubaneswar Residents Not To Indulge In Panic Buying

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Friday urged citizens of Bhubaneswar not to indulge in panic buying and stockpiling of essential items as there will no scarcity of resources and essential commodities in the markets.

The Commissioner has appealed to the citizens after it was noticed that people thronged to various markets in the city last night soon after the State Government announced night curfew and weekend shutdown in urban centres in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases.

“I request you all not to hoard and go for panic buying. I assure that there will be no short of essential items such as milk, edibles, medicines etc. in the city. Therefore, citizens of Bhubaneswar should not indulge in panic buying of these items and overcrowding at marketplaces,” appealed Shri Chaudhary in a video message.

Seeking cooperation of the public to contain the spread of the COVID-19, the BMC Commissioner has further said people can go for online shopping and prefer home delivery of items instead of going to markets for daily shopping to avoid the crowd. “We will ensure that there is no dearth of supply of essentials. And, please do not believe any rumours and hoax messages on social media and personal messaging platforms regarding complete shutdown or market closure.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has asked people to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing to break the chain of infections.

It has been observed that the spike in the city is largely due to laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by people especially in crowded places, especially market areas.

Notably, the night curfew will be imposed in Bhubaneswar between 9 PM and 5 AM from tomorrow as per the state government order.