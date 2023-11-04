Mega MCC reviewed by Coommissioner
BMC Commissioner reviews MCC and MRF project at Palasuni

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: With Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) struggling to process the entire city’s waste at micro composting centres (MCC) and material recovery facilities (MRF), BMC Commissioner reviewed the work of the under constructed MCC and MRF project.
At least 50% of the 600 tonnes of waste generated daily is being dumped at the TTS, hence, the commissioner has instructed the project officers to make the plant workable as soon as possible.
And the same will be done for the Mega MCC and MRF falls under Palasuni within March.
BMC has set up 47 MCCs and 17 MRFs to process waste. These units are not enough to accommodate 600 tonnes of waste for processing.

