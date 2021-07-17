BMC Closes 5 COVID-19 Hospitals, 3 Covid Care Centre

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) closed at least five COVID-19 hospitals and three Covid care centre in view of the decreasing daily cases.

Reportedly, there is a total of 13 covid hospitals and covid care centres were functioning in the smart city Bhubaneswar. The decision was taken after fewer covid cases were reported in the district.

Presently, SUM, Aditya Ashwini hospital, and KIMS along with five covid care centres were functioning in the city.