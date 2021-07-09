BMC Closes 12 Fast Food Shops For Flouting COVID Norms In City

Bhubaneswar: A team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed 12 fast food shops in the state capital for mass violation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour on Friday.

According to reports, a joint squad of BMC and police raided the market area and found the fast-food shops were violating Covid-19 norms.

The enforcement team also collected a penalty of Rs 24,000 from these shops as they have been selling items during the evening hours.

Earlier today, a joint team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Commissionerate Police have sealed a snacks shop for alleged violation of Covid-19 norms.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the civic body earlier, conducted surprise raids at various zones in the city.

Earlier, Unit-1 haat, Unit-6 market, and Bapuji Nagar market have been sealed till July 1.