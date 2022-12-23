BMC Bows To Vendors’ Stir, Halts Eviction

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally bowed down to the agitation of vendors and decided to halt the eviction from tomorrow.

BMC assistant commissioner (north zone) Suresh Lenka said that eviction drive has been put on hold today. The exercise will not be carried out tomorrow. The BMC would take a decision in next phase regarding rehabilitation of the vendors.

Hundreds of street vendors under the aegis of All Odisha Roadside Vendors’ Association staged a protest against the eviction drive by the civic body authorities.

The drive is being carried out ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

As a part of city beautification, the civic authorities have started evicting roadside vendors for the international sports meet.

The BMC move didn’t go well down with the stree vendors who reacted heavily for not rehabilitating them before carrying out the eviction.

Hundreds of street vendors also took out a massive rally in the Capital city and gheraoed the BMC office (north zone), seeking adequate compensation and rehabilitation