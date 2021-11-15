BMC Bans Congregation At Waterbodies On Kartika Purnima

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the Covid-19 spread, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines considering possible congregation of people near water bodies on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and Bada Osha.

BMC has imposed a ban on the congregation of people at Bindusagar tank and other water bodies on November 19.

In order, the civic body stated celebration of the festival including the visit of devotees to temples in the BMC area is not allowed this year.

The decision has been taken on basis of the restriction imposed by the State government on large religious congregations as per its order on August 31, 2021, and another order on October 31, 2021, the order added.

Last year, the city municipal corporation had also prohibited congregation at water bodies in Bhubaneswar due to the pandemic.