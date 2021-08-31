BMC Appoints Nodal Officers For Covid Sero-Survey

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed five nodal officers for the smooth conduct of Covid-19 Sero survey on August 31 and September 1.

According to an order issued by the BMC, five officers have been nominated as nodal authorities for Ward No 8, 15, 32, 41 and 63 in response to a letter by the Director of ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar requesting support for the ‘Odisha State Covid-19 Sero survey in Bhubaneswar.

The nodal offices will ensure mobilization of 200 persons among various age groups, including children for the survey on the dates assigned against the wards. They will co-ordinate with the Sero survey team for its successful completion, the BMC order said, adding ‘this order comes in to force with immediate effect.’