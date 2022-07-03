BMC Announces 25 Covid-19 Test Centres In City

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha’s capital sees a significant surge in Covid-19 cases, The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that the Covid test facility has been made available for people in 25 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and urban community health centres (UCHCs) in the city.

According to BMC sources, citizens can avail the testing facility at the centre every day between 9 am and 11.30 am and 5 pm and 7 pm. Besides, the Covid test facility is also available between 8 am and 2 pm in Capital Hospital.