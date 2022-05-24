BMC Allows Vendors To Reopen Food Hubs At Khaogali

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday allowed vendors to reopen food hubs at Khaogali, the famous ‘Eat Street’ near Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar.

According to BMC officials, Khaogali’s operational timings–between 5 PM and 10 PM daily.

However, the order to reopen is not absolute. The civic body has allowed it with 22 conditions including a security deposit of Rs 25,000 and a monthly rent of Rs 6,000 for the vendors.