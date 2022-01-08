BMC adds two more hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

Bhubaneswar: Two more hospitals joined for care of Covid-19 patients in the state capital. Tripartite agreement between Govt. of Odisha through Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) represented by Commissioner, BMC Sanjaya Kumar Singh and KIMS Hospital, Odisha COVID Hospital Operator represented by Dr. Ambika Prasad Mohanty, Principal, KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar and representative of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) was made at 3 pm today.

At the same time a bilateral agreement was also made between Govt. of Odisha acting through Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), represented by Commissioner, BMC and Hi-tech Medical College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar represented by Sri Jyotirmaya Panda, Chief Operating Officer of the organization.

As per the agreement, KIIMS will provide services for 500 patients whereas Hitech will accommodate 239 patients. Two hospitals namely Aditya Aswini and SUM that have been providing services to COVID-19 patients will also continue their services. Presently Aditya Aswini has strength of serving 150 patients and SUM has 810 beds. Besides, Covid Care Centers are also functional at Patia and Dumduma having a total strength of 100 beds.

Additional Commissioner, BMC Laxmikanta Sethi in presence of Dy. Commissioner, Health and Sanitation – Suvendu Kumar Sahoo handed over the agreement to the hospital authorities.