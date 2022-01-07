BLUIS wins Gold Category Award at National Conference on e-Governance

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS), a 5T project launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on 8 July 2020, and implemented by Government in General Administration and Public Grievance Department in collaboration with BDA, BMC and ORSAC was conferred with the National e-Governance Gold category Award by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Personnel in the 24th National Conference on e-Governance organized by Government of India at Hyderabad today.

The award was received by Additional Chief Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Sanjeev Chopra, along with Chief Executive Officer ( CEO), ORSAC Prafulla Mallik, CEO, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Prem Chandra Chaudhury, and Director of Estates Sushanta Kumar Mohanty. The project uses cutting edge technology including satellite imagery and Artificial Intelligence to safeguard Government land in the Capital City. BLUIS has competed with 89 high-tech projects of different State and Central Government agencies to emerge victoriously.

While complimenting the Department and ORSAC for the accomplishment, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra advised having more of the innovative technological applications for supporting the quick and informed decision making. He also directed to replicate the application in other municipal corporations of the State.

Additional Chief Secretary Mr Chopra said, “The app has a user-friendly interface for citizens and officials. It has also scalable and replicable features and key information at the fingertip on a dashboard. Citizens can use the app to report any suspected encroachment of the Government land”.

CEO, ORSAC Mr Mallick said, “The app is backed by high-resolution satellite data provided by ORSAC identification of encroachments and geo-tagging of the Government land. A significant feature of BLUIS is that it enables crowdsourcing cases of unauthorized land use”.

Available data show, as of now 826 encroachment cases have been detected and 484 cases resolved through the application of this technology. The app has also facilitated the early grounding of developmental projects.

Director Estates Mr Mohanty mentioned that the Government of Jharkhand and Assam sought the support of Odisha for implementing similar systems in Ranchi and Guwahati.