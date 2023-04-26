Bluei Bassbuds 3 with ANC, 32 hrs playback launched; know price & features

New Delhi: Indian audio & wearable brand Bluei has introduced its latest ANC true wireless ‘Bassbuds 3’, unique curved design earbuds powered with Active Noise Cancellation. Packed in an exquisite & compact chargeable case, Bluei Bassbuds 3 earbuds boast ANC Technology and come with noise-cancelling modes.

Launched at a price of Rs 2,799, Bassbuds 3 is currently available exclusively on Bluei website and also available in 150+ offline stores pan India.

With an incredible 32 hours of music playtime and a remarkable 130 hours of standby time, you’ll never have to worry about running out of battery life. These earbuds feature the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 technology, ensuring a stable and reliable connection to your device. The Bassbuds 3 with instant auto technology gets paired instantly once removed from the case while the ergonomically designed buds fit comfortably, causing no ear pain.

In addition to their impressive performance, these earbuds also boast a sleek and small design that fits comfortably in your ear. Furthermore, Bluei Bussbuds 3 comes with a touch-enabled stem control so that one need not take the mobile phone out every time a call has to be received or a playlist has to be shuffled. These earbuds are also mini-sized, making them easy to carry around and perfect for use on the go. Whether you’re working out, commuting, or just enjoying some downtime, these earbuds provide crystal-clear sound quality and allow you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite music.

Referring to the new product, Bluei director Akhilesh Chopra said, “Bluei is an ally of the urban Indian that is adventurous and always on the move. The latest ANC true wireless earbuds are the ideal companion for all of your activities, including working out, listening to music, and taking calls while on the road. For young Indians who are prepared for the future, its touch-enabled stem controls and numerous microphones are sure to make it the most desired device.”

Bluei Bussbuds 3 supports fast C-type charging and is available in 5 colours Green, Grey, Maroon, Black, and Blue.