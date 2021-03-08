Blueberry Mousse Recipe
Blueberry Mousse is creamy and rich texture, It has flavors that burst in the mouth. Try this easy blueberry mousse recipe to impress your guests.
Ingredients
- 1 cup blueberries, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup sour cream
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup heavy cream, chilled
- Chopped pistachios, for garnish
Directions and Instructions
Step 1
In a small saucepan, mash the 1 cup of blueberries with the sugar and salt and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook and keep stirring it until it becomes jammy, for about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and scrape the jam into a food processor. Let cool completely.
Step 2
Add the sour cream and cream cheese to the food processor and puree with the jam until smooth. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream to soft peaks. Fold in the berry cream until blended. Spoon the mousse into glasses and sprinkle with chopped pistachios and blueberries.