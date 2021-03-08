Bhubaneswar: Blueberry Mousse is creamy and rich texture, It has flavors that burst in the mouth. Try this easy blueberry mousse recipe to impress your guests.

Ingredients

1 cup blueberries, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup heavy cream, chilled

Chopped pistachios, for garnish

Directions and Instructions

Step 1

In a small saucepan, mash the 1 cup of blueberries with the sugar and salt and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook and keep stirring it until it becomes jammy, for about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and scrape the jam into a food processor. Let cool completely.

Step 2

Add the sour cream and cream cheese to the food processor and puree with the jam until smooth. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream to soft peaks. Fold in the berry cream until blended. Spoon the mousse into glasses and sprinkle with chopped pistachios and blueberries.