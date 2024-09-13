The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a transformative scheme for the fisheries sector and the welfare of fishermen under the aegis of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

It aims to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, and strengthen the value chain. It endeavours to establish a robust fisheries management framework and improve fishers’ welfare.

Blue Revolution Integrated Development and Management Fisheries Scheme or Blue Revolution Scheme was launched in FY2015-16 with a central outlay of Rs 3000 crores for 5 years. The scheme primarily focused on increasing fish production and productivity. However, the sector needs to address some critical gaps across the value chains to help the Fisheries sector. Thus, PMMSY was launched in 2020. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is being implemented for a period of five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore. The initiative delves into the domain of inland fisheries and aquaculture, recognizing their pivotal role in bolstering production and ensuring robust food security.

Also, a Central Sector Sub-scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), was launched under PMMSY. This scheme aims to formalize the fisheries sector and support fisheries micro and small enterprises with an investment of over Rs. 6,000 crores over a period of four (4) years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27 in all States/Union Territories.

The Scheme marked four years of its completion in September 2024. To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying organised an event and launched other key initiatives for the development of the sector and the welfare of fishermen.

4th Anniversary of PMMSY

To mark the 4th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Rajeev Ranjan Singh unveiled several key initiatives aimed at transforming India’s fisheries sector:

NFDP Portal and PM-MKSSY Guidelines: Launched the National Fisheries Development Program (NFDP) Portal and operational guidelines for PM-Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY). Benefits such as institutional credit and aquaculture insurance are accessible through NFDP. Registration certificates were also distributed. Fisheries Cluster Development: Announced SOPs for Production and Processing Clusters under the Fisheries Cluster Development Program, focusing on Pearl cultivation, Ornamental fisheries, and Seaweed cultivation. Three specialized clusters were established. Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages: Unveiled guidelines to develop 100 coastal villages into Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages with an allocation of Rs. 200 crores. Drone Technology Pilot: Launched a pilot project on using drone technology for fish transportation, to be conducted by the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI). Research & Breeding Centers: Notifications for establishing the Mandapam Regional Centre as a Centre of Excellence for seaweed farming were unveiled. Nucleus Breeding Centres (NBCs) for marine and inland species will be set up, with ICAR-CIFA (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture) Bhubaneswar and ICAR-CMFRI ((Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute) Mandapam designated as nodal institutes for freshwater and marine species respectively. Fisheries Start-Ups: Announced the establishment of 3 incubation centres to promote 100 fisheries start-ups, cooperatives, FPOs, and SHGs.

Promotion of Indigenous Species: Released booklets on the promotion of indigenous fish species and conservation of state fish. Out of 36 states/UTs, 22 have adopted or declared their state fish.

8. Priority Projects: Rs. 721.63 crore was allocated for projects including:

Development of five integrated Aqua parks in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

World-Class Fish Markets in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbors in Gujarat, Puducherry, and Daman & Diu.

800 hectares for saline area aquaculture and integrated fish farming in several states.

Vessel Communication System: Highlighted the Vessel Communication & Support System launched by PM Modi, with 1 lakh transponders to ensure the safety and communication of fishermen.

These initiatives focus on improving livelihood opportunities, sustainability, and India’s blue economy, in line with the vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047.”

Structure and components of PMMSY

The PMMSY is an umbrella scheme with two separate components as below:

(a) Central Sector Scheme (CS): Fully funded and implemented by the Central Government

(b) Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS): Partially supported by the federal government and implemented by the states.

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Component is further segregated into non-beneficiary-oriented and beneficiary-orientated sub-components/ activities under the following three broad heads:

Enhancement of Production and Productivity Infrastructure and Post-harvest Management Fisheries Management and Regulatory Framework

Beneficiaries

The intended beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana are:

Fishers

Fish farmers

Fish workers and Fish vendors

Fisheries Development corporations

Self Help Groups (SHGs)/Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) in the fisheries sector

Fisheries cooperatives

Fisheries Federations

Entrepreneurs and private firms

Fish Farmers Producer Organizations/Companies (FFPOs/Cs)

SCs/STs/Women/Differently abled persons

State Governments/UTs and their entities

State Fisheries Development Boards (SFDB)

Central Government and its entities

Contribution of the Fisheries Sector to the Indian Economy

The fisheries sector supports around 30 million people, especially from marginalized communities.

With fish production of 175.45 lakh tons in FY 2022-23, India is the third largest fish-producing country in the world. Which contributes about 1.09% to the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA) and over 6.724% to the agricultural GVA.

For overall development and the transformation of various schemes and initiatives :

Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF): The scheme was launched in 2018-19 with a total fund size of Rs. 7522.48 crores. Under this scheme, the Government of India provides interest subvention up to 3% per annum for a repayment period of 12 years inclusive of moratorium of 2 years for repayment of principal amount. Kisan Credit Card: The Government of India with effect from the financial year 2018-19 has extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility to fishers and fish farmers.

Aims and Objectives of PMMSY