Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Blu Bold N2 was launched within the US. The firm’s newest smartphone sports activities a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED show. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is provided with a quad rear digital camera setup with a 64-megapixel major sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Blu Bold N2 price, availability

Blu Bold N2 has been priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) in the US for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently available via Amazon in the US. The Bold N2 is sold in a single Cyprus Teal colour option. The company is yet to reveal its availability and price details in other markets, including India.

Blu Bold N2 specifications

Blu Bold N2 is a 5G smartphone that runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) resolution, and 393ppi pixel density. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Bold N2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone sports a quad rear AI camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with 115-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner of the display houses the dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Blu Bold N2 also features 12 camera modes including Food, Beach, Portrait, Landscape, Blue Sky, Plant, and more.

The new Blu Bold N2 features an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face ID for unlocking the handset. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi. It also gets a USB Type-C port for charging. The Bold N2 packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W MAX Quick Charge support. It measures 158.7 x 74.1 x 8.6mm, and weighs about 180g, according to the company.