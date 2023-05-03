Blow To Odisha BJP As Jharsguda District President Joins BJD Ahead Of Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback to the BJP ahead of Jahrsuguda Assembly byelection, party’s district president Mangal Sahu joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday.

Sahu embraced the regional party at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The move by Sahu came just a week ahead of the Jharsuguda bypoll.

“I was a disciplined worker of the party. I toiled hard to strengthen the organization from the grassroots level. Now the party has diverted from its path and ideologies,” Sahu said.

Sahu, who was in the BJP’s list of star campaigners for the by-election, had earlier served as BJP state executive member, BJP Kisan Morcha district president as well as former Union minister’s nominee.

A veteran leader of the BJP, Sahu was an aspirant for party ticket during the Brajrajnagar by-election. He had resigned from his position that time and later withdrawn.

The BJP has fielded Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the bypoll scheduled for May 10.

Tripathy will be contesting against BJD’s Dipali Das and Congress’ Tarun Pandey.