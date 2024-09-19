A police constable was arrested on the charges of cheating on a woman on the pretext of marriage. The incident has come to the fore from Odisha’s Puri.

According to reports, a woman filed a complaint against the constable of Konark police station in Puri district. She alleged that the accused kept physical relations with her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage.

Based on the complaint, accused constable Govind Chandra Sahu was arrested today by Puri Town police.

The accused Constable Sahu has been forwarded to the court in case 376/24 of the town police station.