“Bloody Daddy” A Big Screen Experience On OTT Platform: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday said his upcoming movie “Bloody Daddy” has been developed with the idea of providing the big screen experience on an OTT platform.

Directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the crime thriller will have a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema on June 9. Kapoor, who recently made his OTT debut with Prime Video series “Farzi”, said both the OTT and the theatrical experience can co-exist as “two very good options” for storytellers.

“The challenge for us is to understand how the ecosystem has changed. We need to adapt and see which content to take on which platform or the screen size. We all need to work towards that.

“A lot of people wanted this film to be out in theatres. In fact, many distributors and exhibitors called us about it but we stuck to what we truly had envisioned for this film, which was creating a big screen experience for the OTT platform,” the 42-year-old actor told reporters here.

Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of “Bloody Daddy” along with Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Written by Zafar and Aditya Basu, the movie follows the story of Sumair (Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night.

It also features Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

Zafar, known for movies such as “Sultan”, “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Bharat”, said the visibility and penetration on OTT is quite huge for a storyteller and a star.

