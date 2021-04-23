Bloodstain in Srimandir: SJTA suspends one JTP, recommends action against another

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has suspended Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) Gangadhar Pradhan and recommended action against injured JTP Manoj Mohapatra.

Worthwhile to mention that a scuffle between two personnel of JTP personnel resulted in blood spill inside Srimandir premises leading to disruption of rituals of the Trinity on April 18.

Reports said JTP Gangadhar Pradhan had attacked Manoj Panigrahi with a lathi at his head. Panigrahi bled profusely and blood splattered on the floor of Dhukudi gate of Srimandir on that day.

This had desecrated the sanctity of Srimandir and therefore the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath were delayed by one and half hours after Maha Snana.

The Chief Administrator of SJTA had ordered for suspension of Gangadhar Pradhan under the Odisha Civil Service Rule, 1962.