Puri: The darshan at Puri Srimandir was halted for some time as bloodstains were found near Dukudi Dwara on Monday.

Reportedly, a purification bath called Mahasnana of the Holy Trinity was performed as per the rituals of the temple.

After completion of the rituals, the devotees were allowed to have ‘darshan’ of the holy trinity in the 12th century shrine, sources added.