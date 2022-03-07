Blood stains at Puri Srimandir halts darshan of Lords

Puri: Darshan of the Holy Trinity was halted at Puri Srimandir after blood stain was spotted near the inner pocket of the Jagannath temple.

Reportedly, visit for devotees was halted for sometime as blood stains were reportedly found near Bhitarakatha during Abakasa Niti.

As per the rituals of the temple a purificatory bath called Mahasnana of the Trinity was performed.

After completion of the rituals, the devotees were allowed to have ‘darshan’ of the holy trinity in the 12th century shrine, sources added.