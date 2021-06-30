Blood-Soaked Body Recovered From Railway Station In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Blood-soaked body of a person was found from Bansapani railway station under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after RPF officials spotted the body and alerted the station manager in this regard.

Later, the police personnel recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Police suspected it to be a murder case. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Investigation into the matter is underway.