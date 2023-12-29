Blood-Soaked Body Of Youth Found Inside Bar In Ganjam

Ganjam: Blood-soaked body of a youth was recovered inside a bar in Pattapur village of Ganjam district on Friday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

It is suspected that the person has been murdered by someone as several cut marks were spotted on his body.

The police on receiving information rushed there and seized the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The actual reason of death will be known after post-mortem, the police said. The police have initiated a probe into the matter to solve the mystery.