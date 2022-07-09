Blood-Soaked Body Of Youth Found In Sonepur, Murder Suspected

Sonepur: Blood-soaked body of a youth was found on a bike at Arigaon village under Binika police limits of Sonepur district.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after some locals spotted the young man’s blood-soaked body on the bike late on Friday night.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth has been brutally murdered by some miscreants.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.