Blood-Soaked Body Of Youth Found In Puri

Puri: The body of a youth was found lying in a pool of blood near Mata Math Lane under Baliapanda police limits in Puri town today. The deceased, identified as Somnath Mahapatra of Tulasi Nagar in Baseli Sahi area.

According to reports, the incident came to light when some locals spotted the youth’s body early this morning and alerted the same to the police.

Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary report suggests that the youth was murdered.