Blood-Soaked Body Of Elderly Man Recovered In Ganjam

Ganjam: An elderly man was found lying in a pool of blood on the verandah of his house at Gopalpur village in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district. The deceased has been identified as Kashinath Gouda.

According to reports, Kashinath was sleeping on the verandah when an unidentified miscreant attacked him on his neck and head with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot.

The incident came to light after Kashinath’s family contacted a neighbour by phone to open the door.

While the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, Police have launched an investigation into the incident.