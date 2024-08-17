Blinkit CEO announces international orders from USA, Japan for Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is almost here, and Blinkit, a hyper-local delivery company, has already listed rakhis and gifts for the customers so that they can get them delivered within minutes. In a surprising move, the company has added a limited-time order feature for the festival. They activated international orders so people living abroad could order rakhis for their siblings and India. CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the new feature and said it would be delivered “in 10 minutes”.

“Raksha Bandhan special – we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes!” Dhindsa wrote in his post. He added that the special service is available in selected countries – the USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.

Blinkin allows customers to order groceries, fruits and vegetables, and other daily essential products directly through their browser or mobile device. Previously known as Grofers, the company later changed its name to Blinkit.