Blind Rape Survivor Identifies Accused By His Voice

Uttar Pradesh: In an exceptional incident, a 16-year-old blind rape victim identified the accused by his voice at Dhanora village of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Following this, the convict was awarded the punishment of life imprisonment by the POSCO court, almost four years after the crime was committed. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 52,000 on the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that the blind girl was raped by her neighbour Rahul Singh on the pretext of showing her the way to the relative’s house in September 2017.

The victim remained quiet but recognizes him by his voice. Later somehow she narrated the ordeal to her parents who lodged a complaint against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Thereafter, the accused was arrested but later came out on bail. After the verdict, he has been arrested again and sent to jail.