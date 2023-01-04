Blessed To Play Mahatma Gandhi And Jyotirao Phule Onscreen, Says Pratik Gandhi

Mumbai: Actor Pratik Gandhi says he is looking forward to playing Mahatma Gandhi and Jyotirao Phule in separate projects and believes these important historical figures will allow him to go through a “tricky transformation journey”.

“Phule”, written and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, features Pratik Gandhi in the role of the social activist and reformer Mahatma Phule opposite Patralekhaa’s educationalist Savitribai Phule. Filming on the movie begins in April.

After he wraps up shooting on “Phule”, the actor will reunite with his “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” director Hansal Mehta for a multi-season series on Mahatma Gandhi.