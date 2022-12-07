Blaupunkt BTW20 Earbuds With Up To 30 Hours of Playback Launched In India; Details Here

New Delhi: The Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS earbuds with 10mm dynamic drivers and up to 30 hours of playback have been launched in India. The earbuds’ smart LED digital display provides information on the battery status on the charging case. The charging case can be charged fully within a short time using USB-C fast charging.

Price in India

Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones price set at Rs. 1,299. Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones are available in four colour variants, black, white, blue, and green. The Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones are available to buy on Amazon.

Specifications

The Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones have an in-canal design, which has a secure fit and proper passive noise isolation. The Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers and are IPX5 rated for water resistance. A key feature that differentiates the Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones from competing options in this segment is the battery level indicator display on the charging case.

This LED display at the front of the case displays the percentage of charge in the case itself, as well as the individual charge levels of the earpieces. Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones include USB Type-C fast charging, up to 30 hours total battery life for the earpieces and charging case together. There are also touch controls and voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri.