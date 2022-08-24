Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC Launched In India: Check Specs & Price

New Delhi: Blaupunkt The BH51 headphones were first launched in India. The headphones come in two colour options and include a 40mm dynamic driver as well as inbuilt microphones. The Blaupunkt BH51 is equipped with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature and is powered by a 360mAh battery.

Price

The Price of the Blaupunkt BH51 is Rs. 2,999 in India. The In-ear headphones are available in Black And Blue The company offers a variety of colour options. Website And Amazon.

Specification

Blaupunkt BH51 headphones are powered by a 40mm dynamic driver to deliver HD sound that has a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 25dB. The Wireless earphones have inbuilt microphones, an ergonomic design and earpads to ensure comfort for long periods of use.

The Blaupunkt BH51 features active noise cancellation (ANC), which reduces background noise and other noises to improve the listening experience. The Over-the-ear wireless headphones are available with Bluetooth v5 connectivity at a maximum distance of 10m for pairing with compatible smart devices. Also included is an AUX connector. The Dual connectivity allows the pair to be connected simultaneously to two devices.

The Buy new headphones Blaupunkt are capable of delivering up to 32 hours of playtime at 50% volume with no ANC, and up to 24 hours when the ANC feature is turned on at 50% volume. They are said to provide up to 180 hours of standby. Turbovolt charging technology allows the headphones to provide 180 minutes of audio playback and only 10 minutes of charging. They Weigh 480 grams.